Boris Johnson sends thanks to Upper Bucklebury woman for homemade gift for baby Wilfred

WHEN Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds announced the birth of their son Wilfred, they received letters of congratulations and gifts from around the world, including a specially-made outfit from Upper Bucklebury resident Andrée Goodall.

Mrs Goodall designs and makes outfits for babies and young children – under the name Isla Boo – from her home, and she knew straight away which fabric she would choose to make baby Johnson a romper suit.

Mrs Goodall said: “I made it as soon as I heard they had the baby as I wanted to personally gift them something to show my support.

“I addressed a letter to him and Carrie wanting to wish them well.

“I told him the fabric was organic and came from a small business owner like myself, Rachel Day from Fred & Bear, [based in Tavistock] and that she designed and printed it.”

The print depicts London buses and the Queen’s guards in their signature red uniform and black bearskin hats.

“I said I thought the print was very appropriate for his baby.”

During lockdown, Mrs Goodall - who is often seen at the artisan market in Newbury and rents a space in Pandora’s Emporium in Faraday Road - has been kept busy supplying outfits to all her customers.

She said: “It was a spur of the moment thing and I didn’t really expect to hear anything from them.”

To Mrs Goodall’s surprise a note arrived this week from Number 10 Downing Street and signed by Mr Johnson.

The note reads: ‘Many thanks for your lovely message of good wishes. We both feel very excited and lucky. Best wishes Prime Minister

She said: “I’m just chuffed to know they received it.”

And now she’ll be looking out for any sightings of baby Wilfred perhaps dressed in her bespoke outfit.

“It is for age three to six months, so will be a bit big yet,” said Mrs Goodall. “But it would be amazing if he gets to wear it one day.”