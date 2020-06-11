The Chase reopens after oil explosion during Woolton Hill house fire

THE Chase in Woolton Hill has now reopened to the public.

The popular beauty spot had been closed since May 6 after an oil tank explosion at a house fire in Woolton Hill polluted the woodland’s waterways.

The blaze completely destroyed two properties and oil from an outside tanker stored in one of the gardens ignited and leaked into the sewers and drains.

Remediation works have now been completed and the area reopened yesterday (Wednesday).

National Trust general manager Stuart Maughan said: “Following the house fire at a nearby property, over 1,000 litres of kerosene oil was released in the watercourse at The Chase.

“The safety of our local community and visitors is paramount and so we temporarily closed the site.

“Our pollution response contractors were able to rapidly contain the polluting kerosene and start remediation work along the length of the watercourse and lake.

“This work is mainly complete and we are reopening The Chase to visitors from Wednesday, now that the overall risk to our visiting public has been assessed as low – this is despite ongoing remediation work in a small secluded part of the site.

“There has always been a policy at The Chase that dogs should remain on leads when on site.

“This remains the case and will help ensure your dog’s safety.”