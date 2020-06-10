Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 10)
Wed, 10 Jun 2020
THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains unchanged at 382, meaning there has now been no increase for the fifth day in a row.
The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 290,143, while the daily number is 1,003.
The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus related deaths in the UK now stands at 41,128.
The daily toll is 245.
