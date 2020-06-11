Police patrols in Theale and Tilehurst after criminal damage

Partytime! Summer drive-in at Newbury Racecourse: tickets on sale tomorrow
Thu, 11 Jun 2020
POLICE were on patrol in Theale and Tilehurst yesterday in a clampdown and antisocial behaviour.
The Pangbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team tweeted: "We are patrolling Theale and Tilehust this evening due to recent reports of Criminal damage & ASB in the parks & around the church in Theale.
"Please continue to report incidents to us as we work to identify those responsible."
