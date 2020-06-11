Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Police patrols in Theale and Tilehurst after criminal damage

Officers respond to reports of antisocial behaviour

Police patrols in Theale and Tilehurst after criminal damage

 POLICE were on patrol in Theale and Tilehurst yesterday in a clampdown and antisocial behaviour.

The Pangbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team tweeted: "We are patrolling Theale and Tilehust this evening due to recent reports of Criminal damage & ASB in the parks & around the church in Theale.

"Please continue to report incidents to us as we work to identify those responsible."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police incident in Hungerford

Police shut road after Hungerford 'incident'

Black Lives Matter protests to be held in Newbury this week

Black Lives Matter protests to be held in Newbury this week

Boy accused of raping underage girl

Court

Thatcham teenager releases EP during coronavirus lockdown

Thatcham teenager releases EP during coronavirus lockdown

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33