Will Young & Beverley Knight have good news for Henley Festival-goers

Brush off that black tie and cocktail dress, Henley Festival is going digital this year.

Today they announced a two-hour evening concert, streamed on the Henley Festival website on Sunday, July 12, from 7.30pm – 9.30pm, on what would have been the final day of the music festival. Tickets start from £10.10 and all ticket sales will help to support the not-for-profit festival to continue in 2021.

Will Young, who will perform some of his classic hits including Love Revolution, Joy and Light my Fire says: “It’s a pleasure to be able use a home-filmed show, the band and I have been working on during lockdown for Henley, a place I’ve performed in and loved."

Will who grew up in Shefford Woodlands and attended Horris Hill prep school in Newbury, adds: "I grew up not too far from there, so it is almost a virtual home-town show.”

Soul singer Beverley Knight will perform a short 40 minute concert of her top hits. There will also be performances from classical pianist Hao Zi Yoh, and number one jazz musician Joe Stilgoe.

Comedy will be provided by Rory Bremner who will perform some new topical material, interviewed by cricket commentator David Gower who says: “As a guest in previous years I have grown to love the atmosphere and diversity of the many talents on show at the Henley Festival so it is a great pleasure to add a little something back with this year’s digital event”

Henley Festival announced back in April that this year’s five day black-tie Festival will be postponed in its entirety to July 2021, moving the full 2020 line up to next year including headliners James Blunt, Madness, and Sophie Ellis Bextor. Anyone who holds tickets to the 2020 festival will be able to use them in 2021.

Henley Festival CEO Nick Mattingley said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to offer a digital version of Henley Festival for 2020 with some of the UK’s best loved performers. This is a wonderful opportunity for people to experience the festival from the comfort of their homes.”

Ticket Information: Tickets start at £10.10 and are available from henley-festival.co.uk. Visit the festival website for further information: http://henley-festival.co.uk/