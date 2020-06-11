Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 11

Man remanded in custody on domestic violence charges
Thu, 11 Jun 2020
THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains unchanged at 382, meaning there has now been no increase for the sixth day in a row.
The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 291,409, while the daily number is 1,266.
The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus related deaths in the UK now stands at 41,279.
The daily toll is 151.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News