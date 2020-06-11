Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man remanded in custody on domestic violence charges

A NEWBURY man charged with several counts of domestic violence has been remanded in custody.

Thirty-three-year-old Jamie Pettman, whose address was given as Bartholomew Street, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court via video link on Tuesday, June 10.

Mr Pettman was charged with four counts of assaulting Laura Dove by beating her.

All the offences were said to have been committed at an address in York Road, Newbury, on various dates between December 8, 2019 and May 8 this year.

In addition Mr Pettman is accused of causing criminal damage to an iPad and causing £250 worth of damage to an iPhone, both belonging to Ms Dove, between the same dates.

Mr Pettman, who was legally represented at the hearing by Steve Molloy, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny all the charges.

He was denied bail and was remanded in custody until the next hearing.