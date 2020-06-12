Hampshire residents to be limited to one HWRC trip per week

HAMPSHIRE residents will be limited to one visit to a household waste recycling centre (HWRC) per week when a new system comes into operation on Monday.

The system is being set up in response to severe traffic congestion seen at many recycling centres since they reopened on May 11 with new social distancing measures in place.

Bookings will be required, with only residents who have made a booking able to access the site.

Hampshire County Council deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and environment Rob Humby said: “The new Covid-safe working requirements inevitably mean capacity at all of our HWRCs is reduced.

“Although we have the largest HWRC network in the country, we haven’t seen a decline in the numbers of people visiting the HWRCs in the weeks since they reopened.

“Unfortunately, despite road markings and signs that we had put in place to help manage the traffic, the level of queuing at many sites is so significant that it is causing issues with local residents, local businesses and, in some cases, risking the safety of others on the roads.

“Once the booking system is in place, we will be able to manage the number of vehicles coming to HWRCs at all times, so should see an end to this unacceptable level of traffic queuing.

“We’ll also have confidence that waste vehicles will be able to enter HWRCs to service the bins without getting stuck in traffic which means we can keep the sites open for longer each day.”

Bookings will need to be made online, although arrangements are also being made for a telephone booking line for residents without access to the internet.

Those wishing to book a slot will need to provide their name, car registration and, for online bookings, an email address.

Bookings will be limited to one slot per household per week, with people able to book a 30-minute slot up to 48 hours in advance.

It is anticipated that more than 30,000 booking slots will be available each week.

All HWRCs will also revert to their normal summer opening hours of 9am until 6pm, seven days a week from Monday.