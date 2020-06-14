Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Schoolgirl's sponsored walk for West Berkshire Foodbank

11-year-old Romany Taylor from Inkpen wanted to help families affected by Covid-19

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

AN 11-year-old girl from Inkpen is taking part in a sponsored walk for charity every day in June, to help raise funds for the West Berkshire Foodbank.

Romany Taylor, who is a pupil at Inkpen Primary School, came up with the idea of walking up Walbury Hill to Combe Gibbet 30 times – a total distance of 120 miles. 

She originally set out with the intention of raising a modest £50, but just a third of the way through her challenge, has managed to raise more than 20 times that amount – with donations to her JustGiving page now topping £1,000.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, she said: “I just want to say thank you very much to everyone who has been so generous.

“I didn’t think I’d raise anywhere near this much.

“I’m finding the challenge OK, so far and it’s getting a little bit easier every day.

“Some days my friends join me and that is a big support. 

“I decided to raise money for the foodbank because a lot more people are needing it now due to the coronavirus.

“A lot of people are donating to the NHS at the moment, so I thought I’d raise money for another good cause that may need help.”

Romany is posting a photograph every day to keep everyone updated on her progress.  

If you would like to donate and help add to her fundraising total, visit https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/RomanysGibbetChallenge

