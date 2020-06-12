'Virucidal' sanitiser for Great Western trains

Great Western Railway is trialling a 'virucidal' sanitiser inside its train carriages.

The treatment is sprayed inside the carriages while they are out of operation.

Overnight, it coalesces into a fog, covering all surfaces inside the trains.

The sanitiser reportedly kills 99.99 per cent of bacteria and viruses, and provides surefire protection against Covid-19 for up to 28 days.

It is non-toxic and non-alcoholic.

South Western Railway is also employing the treatment for its services.

GWR interim managing director Matthew Golton said: "For those who need to travel, we are doing everything we can to carry as many people, safely, as we can.

"This new trial is just one example of that, helping those who do need to travel to do so with confidence.

"But please do help us by planning ahead, travelling, where possible, at quieter times, and wear a face covering to keep yourself and our staff safe."