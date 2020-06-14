Residents furious over loss of parking

RESIDENTS living in Newbury’s Kings Road have had their fears confirmed – some will be losing the parking spaces outside their homes due to the redevelopment of the adjacent Sterling Cables Industrial Estate.

A group of concerned residents had been demanding answers after an anonymous note was put through their doors informing them of the changes, which they said they had not been consulted on.

Those residents accused the developer Nelson Group, of a “lack of transparency” over changes to the road layout and what would happen to their parking.

This week, the Newbury Weekly News contacted Nelson Group, which confirmed the new layout, which will form part of the development, would result in some spaces being lost.

As part of the Sterling Cables redevelopment, which was approved in 2015, a new ‘basement’ car park will be built.

When asked whether it was possible for the Kings Road residents who would lose their parking spaces to park there, the director of Nelson Group, Benjamin Budd said it was “not within their gift” to do so.

Mr Budd added: “The new link road we have to deliver as part of this scheme introduces two roundabouts.

“We are redesigning the whole road system.

“That is what we have planning permission for and what the council [West Berkshire Council] has asked of us.

“Because of the new road layout and roundabouts there is a need to create visibility space, which may result in some spaces being lost.

“That is what council have asked us to do and if that results in a loss of parking it is really down to the council whether they want to find suitable parking elsewhere.”

Residents have also complained about noise from the work and say that the vibrations have left noticeable cracks in their homes.

Many have also complained of a ‘foul smell’ emanating from the site.

They questioned whether the work to decontaminate the site – the second most contaminated in the South East of England – had been properly carried out.

The land was previously contaminated with chemicals, including hydrocarbons and ammonium from its use as the old Newbury Gasworks.

Mr Budd said: “In terms of odour, the remediation phase of this project completed several months ago so there shouldn’t be significant odour problems.

“However, we did recently start excavations for pile caps, which could perhaps be causing this.

“The team have said that they aren’t concerned about the level of odours (meaning that they think the amount of odour is low and within required parameters), but that it has been windy over the last few days so that has not helped.

“We have ordered for suppression measures to be used until we can get a monitoring system to check the levels.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “It was formerly Newbury gasworks, which left a contamination legacy and had an impact on groundwater quality.

“Most of the remedial works were completed in July 2019.

“As part of this work, the Environment Agency reviewed the groundwater quality.

“Foundation work is happening on the site at the moment.

“These works will cause disturbance of the deep soils which may cause odour issues.

“Odour issues of this nature should be reported to the Environmental Health section of the local authority.”

Plans to knock down the 1950s Sterling Cables tower and replace it with 167 apartments were approved in 2015 after a decade in the planning process.

The new road will link Hectors Way, leading to Sainsbury’s, and Kings Road, while the widening of the Boundary Road bridge to two lanes will also be included in the project.