Black Lives Matter: Protesters take to the streets of Newbury

More than 500 protesters took to the streets of Newbury in the pouring rain this afternoon (Friday) as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

People of all ages marched through the town holding banners and placards to take a stand against racism, police brutality and inequality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Their message was clear - enough is enough. The time has come for change.

The protest was organised by 16-year-olds Sam Morton from Newbury and Livia Popplewell from Inkpen.

The protesters gathered at the Clock Tower in The Broadway at 2pm and at 2.15pm made their way down Northbrook Street to the Market Place.

There, a number of people gave passionate speeches about their own experiences of racism before a minute’s silence was observed.

Sam said: “I think it’s important for a town like ours to show other small towns we are capable of standing up and saying what happened in America is not okay.

“I think some people just need to wake up and take off their rose-tinted glasses.

“Things need to change. Even if it’s a small change."

