Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take to the streets of Newbury

Hundreds march as part of global movement against racism, police brutality and inequality

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Black Lives Matter: Protestors take to the streets of Newbury

More than 500 protesters took to the streets of Newbury in the pouring rain this afternoon (Friday) as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

People of all ages marched through the town holding banners and placards to take a stand against racism, police brutality and inequality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Their message was clear - enough is enough. The time has come for change.

The protest was organised by 16-year-olds Sam Morton from Newbury and Livia Popplewell from Inkpen.

The protesters gathered at the Clock Tower in The Broadway at 2pm and at 2.15pm made their way down Northbrook Street to the Market Place.

There, a number of people gave passionate  speeches about their own experiences of racism before a minute’s silence was observed.

Sam said: “I think it’s important for a town like ours to show other small towns we are capable of standing up and saying what happened in America is not okay.

“I think some people just need to wake up and take off their rose-tinted glasses.

“Things need to change. Even if it’s a small change."

For more pictures, plus quotes and reaction from today's protest, see next week's Newbury Weekly News.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Revd Gary

    12/06/2020 - 17:22

    Wonderful, thankyou Sam and Livia for organising.. truly inspired. I'm sorry i couldnt be with you today.

    Reply

  • Revd Gary

    12/06/2020 - 17:21

    Wonderful, thankyou Sam and Livia for organising.. truly inspired. I'm sorry i couldnt be with you today.

    Reply

  • Revd Gary

    12/06/2020 - 17:21

    Wonderful, thankyou Sam and Livia for organising.. truly inspired. I'm sorry i couldnt be with you today.

    Reply

  • Revd Gary

    12/06/2020 - 17:21

    Wonderful, thankyou Sam and Livia for organising.. truly inspired. I'm sorry i couldnt be with you today.

    Reply

Show more comments

Police incident in Hungerford

Police shut road after Hungerford 'incident'

Black Lives Matter protests to be held in Newbury this week

Black Lives Matter protests to be held in Newbury this week

Boy accused of raping underage girl

Court

Partytime! Summer drive-in at Newbury Racecourse: tickets on sale tomorrow

Partytime! Summer drive-in at Newbury Racecourse: tickets on sale tomorrow

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33