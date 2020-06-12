Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Drink and drug driver arrested after doing 95mph on M4

Driver tested positive for cannabis

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Newbury drink and drug driver arrested after doing 95mph on M4

A DRINK and drug driver has been arrested after being stopped for doing 95mph on the M4. 

Police pulled over the motorist between junctions 12 and 13, where the driver subsequently tested positive for cannabis. 

They were also driving without a licence or insurance.

The police are awaiting blood test results.

The car, a Subaru Legacy, has been seized.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Thermobol

    12/06/2020 - 14:58

    It's actually a Subaru Forester, not a Legacy

    Reply

Police incident in Hungerford

Police shut road after Hungerford 'incident'

Black Lives Matter protests to be held in Newbury this week

Black Lives Matter protests to be held in Newbury this week

Boy accused of raping underage girl

Court

Partytime! Summer drive-in at Newbury Racecourse: tickets on sale tomorrow

Partytime! Summer drive-in at Newbury Racecourse: tickets on sale tomorrow

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33