Drink and drug driver arrested after doing 95mph on M4

Fri, 12 Jun 2020
A DRINK and drug driver has been arrested after being stopped for doing 95mph on the M4.
Police pulled over the motorist between junctions 12 and 13, where the driver subsequently tested positive for cannabis.
They were also driving without a licence or insurance.
The police are awaiting blood test results.
The car, a Subaru Legacy, has been seized.
Driver of this #SubaruLegacy stopped for doing 95mph on the #M4 #Newbury J12->13.— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) June 12, 2020
#Arrested for #DrinkDriving, #DrugDriving (positive for #cannabis), #NoLicence & #NoInsurance. Full ! #seized. Awaits blood results.#DriveToArrive@TVP_Reading @TVP_WestBerks#P5562♂️ pic.twitter.com/nACKDMhE8P
Thermobol
12/06/2020 - 14:58
It's actually a Subaru Forester, not a Legacy
