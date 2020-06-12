Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 12
Fri, 12 Jun 2020
THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains unchanged at 382, the seventh day in a row without an increase.
The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 292,950, while the daily number is 1,541.
The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus related deaths in the UK now stands at 41,481.
The daily toll is 202.
