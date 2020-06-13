Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee in Victoria Park in second peaceful demonstration

Hundreds of people 'took the knee' in Victoria Park today (Saturday) in Newbury's second Black Lives Matter protest.

Following yesterday's protest march through the town centre, West Berkshire residents of all ages and races again turned out in force for a two minutes' silence at noon before going down on one knee in a show of solidarity.

In order to manage numbers and social distancing, there is another opportunity to participate at 1pm.

The protest was arranged following the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis, and to campaign against racial injustice globally.

The event's Facebook page states: “Take a stand where you stand – kneel with us in solidarity #taketheknee

“The murder of George Floyd has shaken us all to our core, adding weight to frustration and grief that has been mounting for decades and centuries.

“We want to show our brothers and sisters that we stand in solidarity with them in the fight against racism, police brutality, injustice and inequality.

“This is our peaceful protest in honour of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter Movement, and for all the victims of injustice and inequality in America, UK and beyond.”

