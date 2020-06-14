Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 14

Coronavirus

THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire has risen by one to 383, the first increase in eight days.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 295,889, while the daily number is 1,514.

The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus related deaths in the UK now stands at 41,698.

The daily toll is 36, the lowest increase since lockdown began.

