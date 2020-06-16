Nine homes plan in Silchester meets with opposition

NINE new homes could be built in Silchester.

Mr and Mrs Moss have applied for permission in principle to build up to nine properties on land they own on the east side of Little London Road opposite Hydes Platt.

The application proposes a row of houses along Little London Road, set back from the existing treeline, keeping the access road which is currently used for entrance to a paddock.

The application argues it’s a small-scale development which will help to meet local housing needs and won’t result in the loss of any agricultural land.

However, it has already attracted objections from residents of Hydes Platt, as well as objections from Silchester Parish Council.

In a letter of objection, the council argued that the development will generate traffic which would compromise highway safety, and the proximity of the site entrance to the bend would be a safety hazard.

The application was also objected to by Basingstoke and Deane councillor for Pamber and Silchester Simon Mahaffey.

In a written response to the application, Mr Mahaffey also questioned the entrance to the site’s location and said a pavement couldn’t be installed, making it too dangerous.

He wrote: “The entrance to the site is less than 100m from a blind bend when approaching from the centre of Silchester village.

“Traffic data gathered by the Silchester Community Speedwatch Team indicates that speeds along this road regularly exceed the 30mph restriction and I do not believe that there is sufficient stopping distance between the exit to the bend and the proposed site entrance.

“Given the nature of the nearby blind bend and the adjacent ancient monument (Flex Ditch) I cannot see that there is any opportunity for being able to install a pavement.

“This has the potential for mothers with young children having to cross a busy road to access the pavement on the western side of Little London Road at a point where traffic is accelerating out of the bend.

“I believe this would be extremely dangerous.”

As the application is only for permission in principle to build the homes, if it is successful then it only means that the site could be used for the proposed development.

The application would then go to the technical details consent stage where a more detailed proposal is assessed.

To view the application, visit Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s planning website and enter the reference 20/01285/PIP.