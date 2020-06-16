Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to June 13

One more person from West Berkshire has died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate, latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

The death occurred in a hospital and takes the current number of recorded coronavirus deaths in the district to 130.

The death occurred in the week ending June 5, and includes those registered up to June 13.

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 58 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere, and one in a hospice.

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.