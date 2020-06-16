Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to June 13

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

One more person from West Berkshire has died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate, latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

The death occurred in a hospital and takes the current number of recorded coronavirus deaths in the district to 130.

The death occurred in the week ending June 5, and includes those registered up to June 13.

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 58 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere, and one in a hospice. 

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Residents furious over loss of parking

Residents furious over loss of parking

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take to the streets of Newbury

Black Lives Matter: Protestors take to the streets of Newbury

Thatcham man jailed for child sex offences

Reading Crown Court: Thatcham man jailed for six years for child sex offences

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee in second peaceful demonstration

Black Lives Matter: West Berkshire residents take the knee in Victoria Park in second peaceful protest

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33