Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to June 13

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus: What we know

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen to 111.

This is an increase of five registered deaths involving Covid-19 in one week, all five in care homes.

The deaths occurred in the week ending Friday, June 5, but were registered up to June 13.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that a total of 75 people from the borough have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 30 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

