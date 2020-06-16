Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thunderstorms and rain to hit West Berkshire

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Wednesday and Thursday

Thunderstorms and rain to hit West Berkshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for West Berkshire tomorrow (Wednesday) and on Thursday as thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast.

After a sunny start tomorrow, the is a 60 per cent change of a flash thunderstorm at around noon. It is predicted to pass quickly and the afternoon should be calm.

On Thursday, heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast at around 1pm, with rain continuing into the early evening.

