Thunderstorms and rain to hit West Berkshire

Oyez! Hungerford is open for business again
Tue, 16 Jun 2020
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for West Berkshire tomorrow (Wednesday) and on Thursday as thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast.
After a sunny start tomorrow, the is a 60 per cent change of a flash thunderstorm at around noon. It is predicted to pass quickly and the afternoon should be calm.
On Thursday, heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are forecast at around 1pm, with rain continuing into the early evening.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News