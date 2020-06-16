Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Ramsbury man charged with child sex offences

40-year-old David Watts remanded in custody

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Police car_shutterstock

A MAN has been charged with three counts of raping a child and numerous other serious offences following an incident in Ramsbury on Saturday.

Police were called to a disturbance on Saturday morning, where 40-year-old David Watts was arrested.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “David Alan Watts, 40, of Ramsbury, appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday charged with false imprisonment, three counts of rape of a girl under 13, assault by penetration of a girl under 13, making threats to kill, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

“He was arrested following an incident in Ramsbury on Saturday morning.

“No pleas were entered during today’s appearance and Watts has been remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on July 13.”

Residents furious over loss of parking

Residents furious over loss of parking

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take to the streets of Newbury

Black Lives Matter: Protestors take to the streets of Newbury

Thatcham man jailed for child sex offences

Reading Crown Court: Thatcham man jailed for six years for child sex offences

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee in second peaceful demonstration

Black Lives Matter: West Berkshire residents take the knee in Victoria Park in second peaceful protest

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33