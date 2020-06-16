Ramsbury man charged with child sex offences

A MAN has been charged with three counts of raping a child and numerous other serious offences following an incident in Ramsbury on Saturday.

Police were called to a disturbance on Saturday morning, where 40-year-old David Watts was arrested.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “David Alan Watts, 40, of Ramsbury, appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday charged with false imprisonment, three counts of rape of a girl under 13, assault by penetration of a girl under 13, making threats to kill, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

“He was arrested following an incident in Ramsbury on Saturday morning.

“No pleas were entered during today’s appearance and Watts has been remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on July 13.”