Oyez! Hungerford is open for business again

Civic leaders greet shoppers as shops reopen following coronavirus lockdown

John Garvey

WELCOME back!

Hungerford mayor Helen Simpson, Constable of the Town & Manor, Nicholas Lumley and chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, David Small went walkabout this morning (Tuesday) to welcome shoppers back into the town centre.

Among those opening for the first time since the lockdown were florist Martin and the Magpie, the Hungerford Arcade and other antique shops plus many of the town's celebrated small, independent businesses.

Town bellman Julian Tubb cried from the town hall steps: "Oyez! Hungerford is delighted to welcome back all the shops. God save the Queen, the Duke of Lancaster."

Mrs Simpson said: "We were delighted to see all the efforts the shops had gone to in order to keep people safe. It's really nice to have them back again and everyone was pleased to see us."

Mr Small said: "Three quarters of the shops are now open again, with six or seven of them opening for the first time today. We've been talking to everyone to see how they're managing and to tell them 'well done.'"

