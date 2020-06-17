Newbury and Lambourn crews attend fire near Combe Gibbett
Wed, 17 Jun 2020
WHITE Watch from Newbury Fire Station was called to an unattended fire near Combe Gibbett earlier this week.
Tweeting about the incident, it said that the fire was spotted by a member of the public who phoned 999.
The fire was extinguished with the assistance from @lambournfirestn
The tweet reminds people to "please be mindful of starting fires in these extremely dry conditions". #BeResponsible
White Watch second day shift, with the assistance from @lambournfirestn attended an unattended fire near Combe Gibbett. Luckily this was spotted by a member of the public who phoned 999, please be mindful of starting fires in these extremely dry conditions. #BeResponsible pic.twitter.com/J5vsRAtc3O— Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) June 16, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News