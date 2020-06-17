Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury and Lambourn crews attend fire near Combe Gibbett

#BeResponsible

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

WHITE Watch from Newbury Fire Station was called to an unattended fire near Combe Gibbett earlier this week.

Tweeting about the incident, it said that the fire was spotted by a member of the public who phoned 999.

The fire was extinguished with the assistance from @lambournfirestn

The tweet reminds people to "please be mindful of starting fires in these extremely dry conditions". #BeResponsible

