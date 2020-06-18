In this week's Newbury Weekly News, we report on the Black Lives Matter protests in Newbury.

Also in this week's paper, a pub owner has asked for clarity over social distancing rules.

In Hungerford, a community service has been forced to vacate its home and the head of John O’Gaunt school welcomes back pupils.

In Thatcham, measures to assist social distancing have been discussed by councillors as some shops reopen.

In Hampshire, a village hall has been vandalised.

On the village page, the director of a local vineyard has spoken of the challenges the industry faces during lockdown.

