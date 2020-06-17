Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Pc Andrew Harper murder retrial rescheduled

Trial will be held at The Old Bailey

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Police officer killed in West Berkshire died of 'multiple injuries'

PC Andrew Harper

The retrial into the death of Pc Andrew Harper has been pushed back.

A retrial into the 28-year-old's death had been scheduled to begin this week, but a hearing today (Wednesday) determined that the new trial will begin at the Old Bailey on Monday, June 22. 

A trial started earlier this year did not conclude as the jury were discharged due to coronavirus.

Pc Harper died from injuries sustained from being dragged in a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Henry Long, which had been involved in a burglary in Bradfield Southend, which Pc Harper and his colleague were responding to on the night of August 15 last year.

Long, from Mortimer, denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy to steal a quadbike.

Albert Bowers, 18, from Moat Close, Bramley, and Jessie Cole, 18, of Paices Hill, Aldermaston, are also on trial.

They deny murder and manslaughter but have admitted conspiracy to steal.

Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, has previously admitted conspiring to steal a quad bike.

The trial was adjourned in March after three jurors went into self-isolation.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Residents furious over loss of parking

Residents furious over loss of parking

Thatcham man jailed for child sex offences

Reading Crown Court: Thatcham man jailed for six years for child sex offences

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee in second peaceful demonstration

Black Lives Matter: West Berkshire residents take the knee in Victoria Park in second peaceful protest

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 14

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 14

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33