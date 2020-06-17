Pc Andrew Harper murder retrial rescheduled

The retrial into the death of Pc Andrew Harper has been pushed back.

A retrial into the 28-year-old's death had been scheduled to begin this week, but a hearing today (Wednesday) determined that the new trial will begin at the Old Bailey on Monday, June 22.

A trial started earlier this year did not conclude as the jury were discharged due to coronavirus.

Pc Harper died from injuries sustained from being dragged in a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Henry Long, which had been involved in a burglary in Bradfield Southend, which Pc Harper and his colleague were responding to on the night of August 15 last year.

Long, from Mortimer, denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy to steal a quadbike.

Albert Bowers, 18, from Moat Close, Bramley, and Jessie Cole, 18, of Paices Hill, Aldermaston, are also on trial.

They deny murder and manslaughter but have admitted conspiracy to steal.

Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, has previously admitted conspiring to steal a quad bike.

The trial was adjourned in March after three jurors went into self-isolation.