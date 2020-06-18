When to see the Red Arrows fly over Newbury on their way to London to mark visit by President of France

THE Red Arrows will be flying over Newbury and Kingsclere later today on their way to London to mark a visit by French President Macron on the anniversary of President De Gaulle's speech to occupied France during the Second World War.

They will set off from RAF Brize Norton at 4.41pm and arrive in London shortly before 5pm, carrying out a flypast over Richmond Park and Buckingham Palace.

The scheduled times locally are Newbury 4.50 and Kingsclere 4.51, so you'll have to be quick if you want to spot them. That's always assuming the weather does not disrupt their plans

The full flypast schedule is below.

In a tweet yesterday The Ministry of Defence wrote 'the Red Arrows and their French counterparts, La Patrouille de France, will fly over London tomorrow to mark 80 years since Charles De Gaulle’s historic speech to Occupied France'.