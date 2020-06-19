Former Archbishop of Canterbury has permission to preach revoked

Former Archbishop of Canterbury George Carey has had his permission to preach revoked.

Lord Carey, who lives in Wash Common, had his permission to officiate (PTO) revoked by the Bishop of Oxford yesterday (Wednesday).

Lord Carey is currently unauthorised to undertake any form of ministry in the diocese until further notice.

The Church of England said that new evidence linking Lord Carey to a review into allegations of abuse against John Smyth QC had come forward.

Mr Smyth was accused of attacking boys at a Christian camp in Dorset in the 1970s and 80s. An independent inquiry was launched into the church's handling of the allegations against Mr Smyth, who died last year.

In a statement to Channel 4 News Lord Carey said: “I am bewildered and dismayed to receive the news a short time ago that due to ‘concerns’ being raised during the review of John Smyth QC I have had my PTO revoked. I have been given no information on the nature of these ‘concerns’ and have no memory of meeting Mr Smyth."

In a statement, the Diocese of Oxford said: "A planned independent review into the Church of England’s handling of allegations against the late John Smyth QC is currently under way. In the course of that review, new information has come to light regarding Lord Carey, which has been passed to the National Safeguarding Team for immediate attention as per the agreed Terms of Reference for the review.

"While the investigation and review are ongoing, we will not be commenting further on this matter. However, for the avoidance of doubt, we wish to make clear that the new information received relates only to the review currently under way, and that there has not been an allegation of abuse made against Lord Carey."

Lord Carey stood down from the role of Assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Oxford in June 2017 and withdrew from public ministry for a season following a critical report into church 'collusion' with former bishop Peter Ball.

Ball was jailed in 2015 after admitting sex offences against 18 teenagers and young men.

Lord Carey accepted the criticisms made of him at the time and apologised to the victims of Peter Ball.

In February 2018 he contacted the Diocese of Oxford to request a PTO.

Following senior legal opinion, a PTO was granted by the Bishop of Oxford to allow Lord Carey to undertake his priestly ministry at the church where he worships. The granting of the PTO was conditional on no further concerns coming to light.

The Diocese of Oxford said that Lord Carey was subject to a fresh Disclosure and Barring Service check and appropriate safeguarding training at the time.