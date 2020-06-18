Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Next store in Newbury Retail Park not closing permanently

A reopening date has not been set

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Next store in Newbury not permanently closing

NEXT has confirmed that its Newbury store is not closing permanently after all.

Confusion has reigned over the store’s future for the last 10 days after all the signage at the front of the store was removed.

It has been confirmed, however, that the store – located in the Retail Park – will reopen, although no date has been set.

Next PR manager Chantelle Binley said: “I can absolutely confirm it’s not closing.

“I don’t know why the signs have been taken down – I assume they’re being cleaned or repaired.

“They’ve not been taken down because the store’s closing, because the store isn’t closing.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Residents furious over loss of parking

Residents furious over loss of parking

Thatcham man jailed for child sex offences

Reading Crown Court: Thatcham man jailed for six years for child sex offences

When to see the Red Arrows fly over Newbury

When to see the Red Arrows fly over Newbury on their way to London to mark visit by President of France

Former firefighter jailed for child sex offences

Former firefighter jailed for child sex offences

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33