Next store in Newbury Retail Park not closing permanently

NEXT has confirmed that its Newbury store is not closing permanently after all.

Confusion has reigned over the store’s future for the last 10 days after all the signage at the front of the store was removed.

It has been confirmed, however, that the store – located in the Retail Park – will reopen, although no date has been set.

Next PR manager Chantelle Binley said: “I can absolutely confirm it’s not closing.

“I don’t know why the signs have been taken down – I assume they’re being cleaned or repaired.

“They’ve not been taken down because the store’s closing, because the store isn’t closing.”