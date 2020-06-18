Newbury Laura Ashley store reopening this weekend for closing down sale

Newbury's Laura Ashley store will reopen this weekend for a closing down sale.

The brand said that everything has been reduced and has to go, including stock being cleared from the warehouse.

The Newbury store in the Kennet Centre will continue to trade until further notice.

A spokesman for Laura Ashley said: “There are some fantastic deals to be found in-store, as everything is now reduced and, with at least 50% off fashion, we expect clothing ranges to sell out fast. We are extremely mindful of the current COVID crisis and customers can be assured that the store will be COVID secure.”

The stores will adhere to a strict policy of social distancing with a limited number of shoppers allowed in-store at any time, as well as regular deep cleaning. Card payments are encouraged.

Despite the store closures that will follow the ‘everything must go’ sale, the Laura Ashley brand will remain online and at retailers nationwide.