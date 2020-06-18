Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 18)

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Coronavirus

THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains at 384, which represents no increase since Monday.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK is now 300,469, while the daily number is 1,218.

The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 42,288.

The daily death toll is 135.

