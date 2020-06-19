Coronavirus: Residents warned of test and trace scam

PEOPLE are being warned against possible scams in connection with the NHS Track and Trace service.

Thames Valley Police has advised people to be aware and released details of a recent phone call where the recipient is noted as ‘X’.

Caller: “Good morning. I am calling from the NHS Track and Trace service.

“According to our system, you are likely to have been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“This means that you now need to self-isolate for seven days and take a Covid-19 test.”

X: “OK. Can you tell me who that person was?”

Caller: “I am not able to do that. That is confidential information. But you do need to be tested within the next 72 hours. So, can I just get the best mailing address so that we can send a kit to you?”

X: “OK (gives address).”

Caller: “Thank you. I just need to take a payment card so that we can finalise this and send the kit to you.”

X: “Sorry, a payment card? I thought this was all free?”

Caller: “No, I am afraid not. There is a one-off fee of £500 for the kit and the test results. Could you read off the long card number for me, please, when you are ready?”

X: “No, that’s not right. This is part of the NHS so there is no charge.”

Caller: “I am afraid there is. Can you give me the card number please – this is very important and there are penalties for not complying.”

X puts the phone down.

Police advice is to make sure that friends and neighbours are aware of the scam. Dial 1471 to get the caller’s number and pass the details to the police on 101.