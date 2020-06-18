Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Red Arrows and Patrouille de France spectacular flypast over Newbury caught on video

Spectators were treated to several formations before they made their way to London

Phil Cannings

phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk

THE Red Arrows flew several times over Newbury and the surrounding area this afternoon and were joined at the end by their French counterparts the Patrouille de France.

The crack air display teams were on their way to London to mark a visit by French President Macron on the anniversary of President De Gaulle's speech to occupied France during the Second World War.

West Berkshire was treated to a mini airshow as the nine Hawk T1 aircraft practiced their formations in the grey skies. The Alpha Jets of the French display team joined in too.

