Newbury Weekly News highly commended at Society of Editors Regional Press Awards

The Newbury Weekly News has been highly commended at an awards ceremony for local newspapers today.

The NWN came second in the Paid for Weekly/Sunday Newspaper of the Year Above 50,000 Monthly Reach category at the Society of Editors Regional Press Awards.

NWN editor Andy Murrill said: “To be highly commended in this prestigious national award is a great honour and a terrific achievement for our team.

“I am particularly pleased that the judges recognised the important role the NWN has at the heart of the West Berkshire community. That is our mission and one we are proud to serve.

“I would like to congratulate the whole team at the NWN for the part each and every one of them has played in this success.”

The paper triumphed in the best large circulation weekly newspaper category at the same awards last year.

This year’s new category is for titles with the largest print and digital audience.

The NWN was up against the Manchester Evening News on Sunday, Kent Messenger, Maidenhead Advertiser, Basingstoke Gazette, Reading Chronicle, Warrington Guardian, and winner the Bucks Free Press.

The judges said of the NWN: “Another sensational year for the Newbury Weekly News, once again showing it lives at the heart of the community it serves.

"The title of Business of the Year for the town is an accolade few papers can have achieved and shows the support the NWN shows to all sectors of its community. Truly a strong paper.”

Newbury Weekly News sports reporter Liam Headd had also been shortlisted in the Sports Journalist of the Year – Weekly/Sunday Paper category.