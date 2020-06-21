No to nine-home Ball Hill farm plan

A PROPOSAL to build up to nine new homes on agricultural land on Knights Lane, Ball Hill, has been rejected on the grounds that it would be harmful to the surrounding North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Applicant Alan Burton – who owns the adjacent Knights Farms – had been seeking permission in principle to build the houses, which were in addition to two separate proposals already approved by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council for seven houses further up the road.

The application has been turned down, however, after the borough council ruled that the project would be “detrimental to the natural and scenic beauty of the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty”.

The council also argued that “the development of this site would erode an important visual and undeveloped gap between Knights Lane and Gore End Road”.

The decision will be welcome news to the people of Knights Lane, many of whom had already written letters of objection to the scheme.

The proposal was also objected to by East Woodhay Parish Council planning committee in a meeting on April 20, which stated that the applicant was “seeking to circumvent planning restrictions” by making applications for the new homes in piecemeal fashion.

If the application had been approved, it could have potentially taken the total number of new properties on Knights Lane up to 16.