Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 19)

THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 384, unchanged in 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory confirmed cases in the UK is now 301,815, while the daily number is 1,346.

The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 42,461.

The daily death toll is 173.

Meanwhile, it was announced today that the UK's coronavirus alert level has been downgraded from four to three.

Under level three, the virus is considered to be "in general circulation" and there could be a "gradual relaxation of restrictions".

Previously transmission was considered to be "high or rising exponentially".