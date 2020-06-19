Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 19)

Newbury man banned from drinking in public
Fri, 19 Jun 2020
THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 384, unchanged in 24 hours.
The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory confirmed cases in the UK is now 301,815, while the daily number is 1,346.
The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 42,461.
The daily death toll is 173.
Meanwhile, it was announced today that the UK's coronavirus alert level has been downgraded from four to three.
Under level three, the virus is considered to be "in general circulation" and there could be a "gradual relaxation of restrictions".
Previously transmission was considered to be "high or rising exponentially".
Newbury boy
19/06/2020 - 17:38
ONS are saying nearly 60% of deaths in West Berks have been in care homes. That is one of the highest figures in the country and shows that WBC did not act on Matt Hancock's instructions to throw a protective ring around care homes
