Newbury man banned from drinking in public

Robert Black, 51, issued with Criminal Behaviour Order for being drunk and disorderly in town

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

A Newbury man has been banned from drinking in any public place after being issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for being drunk and disorderly in the town.

Robert Black, 51, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.

The CBO was granted as a result of an incident in Newbury on May 16.

The CBO, which is in place for two years, prohibits Black from consuming alcohol in a public place, except for licensed premises, or having possession of an unsealed or open container of alcohol in a public place.

Black was also fined for the drunk and disorderly offence.

If Black breaches the order he will be arrested and, upon conviction, could be sentenced to up to five years imprisonment. 

Problem Solving Team officer, PC Peter Duffy based at Newbury police station said: “I am glad the courts have supported the police and the community by issuing him with this CBO.

“Breaching any of the conditions could result in imprisonment and I hope this sends a clear message to this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“The police will take action and will seek to apply to the courts for CBOs where appropriate.”

