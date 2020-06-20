Police appeal after woman allegedly raped in Newbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her twenties was allegedly raped in Newbury.

At some time between 10pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, June 13 the victim was sexually assaulted in a grassland area just off the A339, near to the junction with Monks Lane.

A 25-year-old man from Newbury has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with this incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tara Hamilton, of Newbury Police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses and information relating to this incident of rape.

"This is a concerning incident but I would like to assure the public that we are investigating it and have made an arrest in connection with it.

“If anyone was in the area at this time, and believes they could help, please contact police.

“There is a footpath that is close to the area where this took place. If anyone was using it at this time and thinks they can help, please contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43200176842. Alternatively, you can make a report online, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, for 100% anonymity.”