RSPCA warns of new equine crisis

The RSPCA has warned that the current economic crisis may lead to the mass abandonment of horses.

If owners struggle to care for their animals, there are concerns that they may resort to drastic measures.

During the last equine crisis, in 2011, the RSPCA was inundated with destitute, mostly sick, horses and struggled to fit them all into available accommodation.

The animal charity has launched a coronavirus appeal, ahead of any potential crisis. In 2019, 4,035 incidents involving horses were reported to the RSPCA.

Of this total, 187 were in Berkshire.

RSPCA national equine inspectors co-ordinator Christine McNeil said: "This is a truly worrying time for equine charities – we still haven’t got a handle on the repercussions of the current horse crisis, and it now looks like the worst is yet to come.

"In April 2011, before the effects of the financial recession had hit, the RSPCA had 290 horses in its care, already more than our official stables could house.

"The following year, the impact of the crisis really began to hit and our officers were called out every day up and down the country to neglected and abandoned horses.

"By May 2012, the number of horses in our care had leapt to 600.

"Fast-forward to today, and we’re caring for 927 horses – that’s three times the amount since the crisis hit, and we strongly fear that the impact will be even worse this time round."

To donate, visit the RSPCA's website.