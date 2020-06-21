Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 21)
Sun, 21 Jun 2020
THERE has been no increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire for the sixth consecutive day, with the figures staying at 384.
The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory confirmed cases in the UK is now 304,331, while the daily number is 1,221.
The total number of lab confirmed, coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 42,632.
The daily death toll is 43.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News