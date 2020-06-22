Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Minute's silence to remember Reading stabbing victims

West Berkshire stands side by side with Reading as it remembers the victims of Saturday's knife attack

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

Minute's silence to remember Reading stabbing victims

West Berkshire will stand shoulder to shoulder with our nearest neighbours in Reading for a minute’s silence at 10am to remember those who lost their lives in the town on Saturday.

Three people died in a knife attack in Forbury Gardens on Saturday evening.

West Berkshire Council confirmed that it would be holding the silence and the thoughts of all those at the council were with the families of those killed.

Khairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old man from Reading, has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and remains in police custody.

Two of those who died have been named by police as James Furlong and Joe Ritchie-Bennett.

Mr Furlong was a teacher at the Holt Community School in Wokingham and has been described as a “kind and gentle man”.

Mr Ritchie-Bennett was originally from Philadelphia but had lived in the UK for 15 years. His family said it was “heartbroken” and described him as “brilliant and loving”.

Three other people were taken to hospital after the attack, where one remains in a stable condition.

You can join the silence via Reading Council’s Facebook page.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police appeal after woman allegedly raped in Newbury

police

When to see the Red Arrows fly over Newbury

When to see the Red Arrows fly over Newbury on their way to London to mark visit by President of France

Next store in Newbury Retail Park not closing permanently

Next store in Newbury not permanently closing

Red Arrows caught on video

Red Arrows caught on video

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33