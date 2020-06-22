Minute's silence to remember Reading stabbing victims

West Berkshire will stand shoulder to shoulder with our nearest neighbours in Reading for a minute’s silence at 10am to remember those who lost their lives in the town on Saturday.

Three people died in a knife attack in Forbury Gardens on Saturday evening.

West Berkshire Council confirmed that it would be holding the silence and the thoughts of all those at the council were with the families of those killed.

Khairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old man from Reading, has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and remains in police custody.

Two of those who died have been named by police as James Furlong and Joe Ritchie-Bennett.

Mr Furlong was a teacher at the Holt Community School in Wokingham and has been described as a “kind and gentle man”.

Mr Ritchie-Bennett was originally from Philadelphia but had lived in the UK for 15 years. His family said it was “heartbroken” and described him as “brilliant and loving”.

Three other people were taken to hospital after the attack, where one remains in a stable condition.

You can join the silence via Reading Council’s Facebook page.