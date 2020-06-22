Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

A4 Newbury and Thatcham night closures brought forward

Contractors ahead of schedule and 'some inconvenience will be inevitable'

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

A4 between Newbury and Thatcham to close for series of road repairs

Roadworks requiring the A4 and Hambridge Road to close overnight this week have been re-scheduled to start tonight (Monday).

West Berkshire Council said its contractor Volker Highways had made "significant progress" in resurfacing the A4 and are now ahead of schedule.

As a result, night closures of Hambridge Road and the A4 set to start on Thursday have been brought forward to tonight.

The night closures are permitted between 7pm to 5am Monday to Thursday.

From June 22 to June 24 the A4 westbound inside lane will be closed from the Lower Way junction to the west of the Hambridge Road junction.Traffic can still travel westbound on the A4 but with reduced lanes.

On June 25 the A4 will close westbound between the Tull Way Roundabout and the B&Q roundabout.

The outside lane of the A4 eastbound will be closed through the Hambridge Road junction. Traffic can still travel eastbound on the A4 but there will be a reduced number of lanes.

During the closures, Hambridge Road will be shut from the A4 to the Racecourse roundabout and access to Two Rivers Way will be via Hambridge Road at the Racecourse roundabout end.

HGV access to Hambridge Road and Bone Lane will be via Mill Lane, with the exit via Kings Road.

The council said that access to residential properties within the closure area would be permitted at all times, although due to the nature of the works "some inconvenience will be inevitable but we will endeavour to keep this to an absolute minimum."

Access for emergency services on a blue light will be permitted at all times.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police appeal after woman allegedly raped in Newbury

police

When to see the Red Arrows fly over Newbury

When to see the Red Arrows fly over Newbury on their way to London to mark visit by President of France

Next store in Newbury Retail Park not closing permanently

Next store in Newbury not permanently closing

Red Arrows caught on video

Red Arrows caught on video

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33