Woolton Hill schoolgirl donates hair for second time in four years

A SELFLESS Woolton Hill schoolgirl has shown she’s a cut above the rest after snipping off her hair and donating it to charity for the second time in four years.

Liberty Watters, who turned 13 on Monday, allowed her mother Sam to take off more than 15 inches of her long, brown locks to be donated to The Little Princess Trust.

The trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to the age of 24, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Libby – who is in Year 7 at Park House School – has also raised almost £700 for the children’s charity, which will be used to buy wigs for children when a suitable one can’t be found within the charity.

Following the cut, Mrs Watters said: “There were a few tears when I cut the first bit, but she assured me they were happy tears and I should continue.

“I stuck with it and she’s very happy with her new hairdo.

“We got about 15 inches of hair to donate, which we posted off today. She’s thrilled.”

The cut came on the four-year anniversary of Libby’s first charity chop, when the then eight-year-old raised £1,200 for the charity.

Mrs Watters continued: “She was so determined to do it on the anniversary of cutting it previously.

“A friend did it four years ago, which is where she first heard of it, and we have family members and close friends who have had cancer and been through chemo.

“She adores her hair, it’s her pride and joy and she spends a long time brushing it and dyeing it, but she very much decided that somebody else who wasn’t so lucky should be able to have the same thing.

“She’s a very selfless person.

“She just decided it was something she was determined to do.

“I wondered the first time if she wouldn’t go through with it as she was quite young, but she was adamant.”

This won’t be the last time Libby donates her hair, after stating before this chop had even finished that she’d do it again.

To donate to Libby’s cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/samantha-watters1