Reading Magistrates' Court: Calcot man in custody on drug dealing charges

A MAN has been sent, in custody, to the Crown Court on serious drug dealing charges.

The charges involve more than a kilo of ‘skunk’ cannabis plus cocaine, with a combined street value of around £18,000..

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 15, was Anthony Mark Watts of Sharnwood Drive, Calcot.

He is accused of possessing 1kg of skunk cannabis, 16 ounce packets of the drug plus 21 eighteenth of an ounce ‘deal’ bags, with a combined street value of £12,000.

In addition Mr Watts is accused of possessing £2,700 worth of the Class A contrlled drug, cocaine, with intent to supply it.

He also faces several further charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply it.

Finally, Mr Watts is accused of several motoring offences, including dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop for an officer.

All the above offences were said to have been committed at various places in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire between December 2 last year and April 15 this year.

Magistrates deemed the charges so serious that they could only be dealt with by a judge sitting at a Crown Court, and declined further jurisdiction.

Mr Watts was denied bail and was remanded in custody until a preliminary hearing can be fixed at Reading Crown Court.