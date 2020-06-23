Lockdown restrictions eased across England

The Prime Minister today (Tuesday) unveiled measures to ease lockdown restrictions.

Speaking in Parliament around 12.40pm, Boris Johnson announced the most changes to the lockdown regime since it began at the end of March.

From July 4, more businesses, including restaurants, hotels, museums, pubs, libraries and community centres, will be allowed to reopen.

For the meanwhile, indoor hospitality will be limited to table service.

'Close proximity' venues – such as nightclubs and leisure centres – will remain shut.

The two-metre rule is to be relaxed in favour of a 'one-metre-plus' rule.

This will allow individuals to stand up to one metre away from each other, providing no greater distancing is possible, and that other precautions – such as the wearing of facemasks – have been taken.

Members of a single household will be able to meet with another household indoors, as long as social distancing is observed by all.

Meetings can take place inside homes or at a public venue, such as a restaurant or hotel.

Home visitors will be allowed to stay overnight.

However, gatherings involving more than two households are still not permitted.

These changes only apply to England.

Further details on the new rules can be found on the Government's website.