Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Health warning as heatwave set to strike UK

A level 2 heat alert has been issued for the next three days

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

sun

SPECIAL safety advice has been issued with the UK bracing itself for a few days of baking hot weather.

A level two heat alert has been sounded as a heatwave is set to sweep across the country between tomorrow (Wednesday) and Friday.

Temperatures could reach as high as 30°c in West Berkshire.

Heatwaves can be dangerous, especially for the very young, the very old, or those with chronic disease and Covid-19 amplifies the risks of hot weather.

People are encouraged to:

  • Stay tuned to the weather forecast;
  • Check ambient room temperatures – especially those rooms where disabled or high risk individuals spend most of their time;
  • Keep an eye on people who you know to be at risk – ensure they have access to plenty of cool liquids; and
  • Look out for vulnerable neighbours.

Advice on how to reduce the risk either for yourself or somebody you know can be found on the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather, by calling NHS 111 or from your local chemist.

Specific resources for heat risk and COVID-19 have been developed and are available here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/heatwave-plan-for-england.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police appeal after woman allegedly raped in Newbury

police

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 20)

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 20)

Newbury man banned from drinking in public

Newbury man banned from drinking in public

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 19)

Coronavirus

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33