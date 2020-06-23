Health warning as heatwave set to strike UK

SPECIAL safety advice has been issued with the UK bracing itself for a few days of baking hot weather.

A level two heat alert has been sounded as a heatwave is set to sweep across the country between tomorrow (Wednesday) and Friday.

Temperatures could reach as high as 30°c in West Berkshire.

Heatwaves can be dangerous, especially for the very young, the very old, or those with chronic disease and Covid-19 amplifies the risks of hot weather.

People are encouraged to:

Stay tuned to the weather forecast;

Check ambient room temperatures – especially those rooms where disabled or high risk individuals spend most of their time;

Keep an eye on people who you know to be at risk – ensure they have access to plenty of cool liquids; and

Look out for vulnerable neighbours.

Advice on how to reduce the risk either for yourself or somebody you know can be found on the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather, by calling NHS 111 or from your local chemist.

Specific resources for heat risk and COVID-19 have been developed and are available here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/heatwave-plan-for-england.