Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 23)

There has been no increase in the number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus cases in West Berkshire, with the figure remaining at 384 for the eighth consecutive day.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory confirmed cases in the UK is now 306,210, a one-day increase of 874.

The total number of lab-confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 42,927.

The daily death toll is 171.