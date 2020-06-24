Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Happy birthday to you: Newbury mayor visits centenarian on her 104th birthday

"I can’t say it was a party, but a very good day – a wonderful day"

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Mayoral visit for 104-year-old

The mayor of Newbury made a personal visit to Ruth Saunders on her 104th birthday last week.

Mayor Elizabeth O'Keeffe went to Mrs Saunders' Shaw home on Thursday, as she was celebrating with her family.

She was accompanied by her nephew, Yuri O'Keeffe, who played Happy Birthday on his violin.

Ms O'Keeffe said: "I didn't want to let something like that pass without recognition, even in these times.

"It was an awful wet day. We were going to do a video, but my brother really had to keep the umbrella over the violin.

"A lot of her family were there, she came over to the door, we sang Happy Birthday.

"She's an incredible lady – she's very articulate, and with-it.

"The only thing she was cross about was that there was no Mayor's Drive this year."

Mrs Saunders was born in 1916.

She has lived in the Newbury area for much of her life, and has three sons and many grandchildren.

Mrs Saunders has relations across Britain, Wales, Spain, France and Canada, among others – and all made an effort to contact her on her birthday.

Mrs Saunders said of the mayor's visit: "It poured with rain at 1pm, when we didn't want it.

"Then it got better as the day went on.

"I can't say it was a party, but a very good day – a wonderful day."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police appeal after woman allegedly raped in Newbury

police

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 20)

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 20)

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 21)

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 21)

Power outage reported in Newbury

Power outage reported in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33