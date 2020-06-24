Happy birthday to you: Newbury mayor visits centenarian on her 104th birthday

The mayor of Newbury made a personal visit to Ruth Saunders on her 104th birthday last week.

Mayor Elizabeth O'Keeffe went to Mrs Saunders' Shaw home on Thursday, as she was celebrating with her family.

She was accompanied by her nephew, Yuri O'Keeffe, who played Happy Birthday on his violin.

Ms O'Keeffe said: "I didn't want to let something like that pass without recognition, even in these times.

"It was an awful wet day. We were going to do a video, but my brother really had to keep the umbrella over the violin.

"A lot of her family were there, she came over to the door, we sang Happy Birthday.

"She's an incredible lady – she's very articulate, and with-it.

"The only thing she was cross about was that there was no Mayor's Drive this year."

Mrs Saunders was born in 1916.

She has lived in the Newbury area for much of her life, and has three sons and many grandchildren.

Mrs Saunders has relations across Britain, Wales, Spain, France and Canada, among others – and all made an effort to contact her on her birthday.

Mrs Saunders said of the mayor's visit: "It poured with rain at 1pm, when we didn't want it.

"Then it got better as the day went on.

"I can't say it was a party, but a very good day – a wonderful day."