Police appeal following Thatcham racial abuse incident

Police are appealing for witnesses following a public order offence in Thatcham.

A man in his late 60s was queuing outside the Newbury Building Society in High Street when he was approached by another man, who intimidated and racially abused him.

The victim was not injured during the incident, which occurred at 11.45am on Saturday, June 20.

The offender is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 30 years-old, and between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 9ins tall.

He is described as having short, thick black hair and was wearing dark coloured clothing. He was also riding a dark coloured mountain bike.

Investigating officer Sergeant Jen Banfield, based at Newbury police station, said: “This was an upsetting experience for the victim and I am appealing to anyone who has any information to come forward.

“There were several other people queuing outside the Building Society who witnessed the offence. If any of these were you, please get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200187485. If you can’t report online, call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”