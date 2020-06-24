Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 24

Coronavirus

There has been no increase in the number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire, with the figure remaining at 384 for the ninth consecutive day.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory confirmed cases in the UK is now 306,862, a one-day increase of 653.

The total number of lab-confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 43,081.

The daily death toll is 154.

