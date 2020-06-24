Police appeal following attempted robbery in Starlings Drive, Tilehurst

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Tilehurst.

A woman in her 20s had been walking her dog in the wooded area off Starlings Drive close to Magpie Way, when a man approached her.

He aggressively demanded the victim’s phone twice and then raised his arm, but the woman's dog started barking and scared him off.

The man is described as a white and aged in his 40s, slim, tall, and with grey and brown stubble. He was wearing a grey tracksuit with his hood pulled up.

The attempted robbery occurred around 6.15pm on Monday, June 15.

Designated investigator Jayne Rogers, based at Newbury police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward.

“Please contact us by calling 101 or by using our online form quoting the reference 43200179152.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100 per cent anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”